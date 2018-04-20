Thousands expected at Surrey Vaisakhi celebrations

If you missed last weekend's Vaisakhi parade, don't worry — the Surrey parade takes place on Saturday, and it's one of the city's biggest events of the year.

Vaisakhi celebrates the beginning of the Punjabi harvest and marks the birth of the Sikh faith.

The parade will begin at approximately 9 a.m. PT at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, located at 12885 85th Ave., and will conclude there at approximately 6 p.m.

It is known for its bright colours, festive floats, and delicious (free!) food, that is handed out by businesses and families.

This year, two brothers from Surrey are hoping businesses and families who serve up free food at the parade find alternatives to Styrofoam to cut down on the waste headed to the landfill.

Bal and Sarj Sabharwal have been putting up posters along the parade route to draw attention to their campaign, which has the goal of eliminating Styrofoam waste from the event within five years.