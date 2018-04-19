Skip to Main Content
Thousands celebrate birth of Sikh faith at Surrey's annual Vaisakhi parade

The Vaisakhi parade is one of Surrey's biggest events and one of the biggest parades outside of India.

Participants at the 2018 Vaisakhi parade in the Newton area of Surrey on Saturday April 21, 2018. (Roshini Nair)

In the Newton area of Surrey B.C. on Saturday thousands of people participated in one of the largest Vaisakhi parades outside of India.

Vaisakhi celebrates the beginning of the Punjabi harvest and marks the birth of the Sikh faith. Organizers estimate around 500,000 people take part in the annual parade.

The parade began 9 a.m. PT at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, located at 12885 85th Ave., and will conclude there at approximately 6 p.m.

Some of the delicious food at Surrey Vaisakhi parade on Saturday April 21, 2018. (Roshini Nair)

It is known for its bright colours, festive floats, and delicious (free!) food, that is handed out by businesses and families.

This year, two brothers from Surrey are hoping businesses and families who serve up free food at the parade find alternatives to Styrofoam to cut down on the waste headed to the landfill.

A recycling station at the Surrey Vaisakhi parade on Saturday April 21, 2018. (Meera Bains)

There are road closures in place for the parade and the event, which spans from 71B Avenue to 87B Avenue and between 124 and 134 Streets.

TransLink says detours are impacting the 323, 324 and 329 routes.

A tent at the Surrey Vaisakhi parade displayed a sign supporting the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, which was involved in a fatal bus accident on April 6, 2018. 16 people died and 13 were injured. (Meera Bains)

