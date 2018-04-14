Thousands brighten Vancouver streets to mark Vaisakhi

Thousands gathered in Vancouver on Saturday to mark Vaisakhi, one of the most significant dates in the year for Sikhs.

Vaisakhi celebrates the beginning of the Punjabi harvest and marks the birth of the Sikh faith.

The parade started at Ross Street Temple and made its way through the traditional Punjabi market in South Vancouver.

The celebration is known for its bright colours, extravagant floats and delicious (free!) food.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vaisakhi2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vaisakhi2018</a> in full swing in South Vancouver. <a href="https://t.co/ognqf4oEWS">pic.twitter.com/ognqf4oEWS</a> —@DanBurritt

This year, two brothers from Surrey campaigned for businesses and families who serve up free food to find alternatives to Styrofoam to cut down on the waste headed to the landfill.

Another Vaisakhi parade will be held in Surrey next weekend — one of the largest events in the city in the year.

The parade will begin at approximately 9 a.m. PT at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, located at 12885 85th Avenue, and will conclude there at approximately 6 p.m.

Free, flavorful food is a major part of the celebration. (CBC)

Bright floats dot the parade. (CBC)