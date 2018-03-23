Thousands are attending Hedley's concert tonight in Kelowna, B.C., the band's final show before going on indefinite hiatus.

According to the box office, 3,100 tickets were sold for the concert at Prospera Place, a venue with a capacity between 4,000 and 5,0000.

The band announced on Twitter that they'd be be going on hiatus after sexual misconduct allegations against singer Jacob Hoggard surfaced in February, suggesting he had inappropriate encounters with young fans.

In February, the band pulled out of the Juno Awards taking place in Vancouver this weekend, where they were being considered for group of the year, pop album of the year and the fan choice prize.

Since the allegations were made public, the band's tour has faced road bumps.

In Windsor, the venue cancelled the band's scheduled show entirely. In Thunder Bay, the show was moved to a smaller venue.

On March 16 ,Toronto police confirmed that the sex crimes unit opened an investigation into Hoggard.

No charges have been laid.

Fans are lining up for the Hadley concert in Kelowna. It’s the bands last show before taking an ‘indefinite hiatus’ amidst sexual assault allegations towards the lead singer. Box office confirms ~3,000 tickets purchased for show. Capacity of arena is 4-5,000. pic.twitter.com/G3ojc8ZLhW — @BradyStrachan

With files from Brady Strachan