Thompson Rivers University has hired a sexual violence prevention manager to address the problem of sexual violence on the Kamloops campus.

According to non-profit Ending Violence B.C., as many as one-in-four women will be sexually assaulted while attending university.

Christine Adam, the dean of students, said having someone as the main go-to person for sexual violence, prevention and response is "an incredible step forward for us as an institution."

Amber Huva is the Sexual Violence Prevention Manager at TRU (tru.ca)

That go-to person is Amber Huva, who used to work at the Y Women's Shelter in Kamloops where she delivered frontline services to women and children who had experienced violence.

"After a long time of delivering those services, I realized I wanted to be a part of bigger change and engage with more community development pieces," Huva said.

She now works 20 hours a week at TRU and can offer one-to-one support for victims of sexual violence or connect students to supports that already exist in Kamloops.

She can also help students access legal support and walk them through the process of reporting an assault to RCMP.

Sexual violence policy being drafted

Earlier this month, the university released a revised draft of their sexual violence policy to the TRU community.

The draft includes a framework for tracking sexual violence on campus.

It also includes a process for how the university handles reports and disclosures of sexual violence.

Students, staff and faculty now have the opportunity to comment on the policy.

"It's really hard work," said Adam about drafting the policy.

"It's tempting to go at it hastily and throw all sorts of things in place, but we need to take an approach that's really informed by best practices."

The policy will go to the university's board of governors for approval in early February.