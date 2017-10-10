The family of a prominent man from Kamloops, B.C., who passed away last month has released a statement confirming he died from an accidental drug overdose.

Christopher Seguin, a vice president at Thompson Rivers University, was found in a Victoria hotel room on Sept. 11 and rushed to hospital.

He died 11 days later.

The family hasn't released any additional details about what it was that killed Seguin.

Initial statements from Thompson Rivers University reported that the 39-year-old had been admitted to hospital with a critical illness.

According to Seguin's last Facebook post, he was in Victoria to speak to the new provincial government on behalf of TRU.

Seguin won a B.C. Community Achievement Award in 2015 for his volunteer work.

Before joining TRU in 2007, Seguin worked at Simon Fraser University as the school 's athletics advancement officer.

He is a former SFU varsity football player.

The family statement says the circumstances of Seguin's death, "no way diminishes Christopher as a loving husband and father as well as a cherished son, brother and friend to all who know him."

A trust fund has been set up for his two young children and a celebration of life is planned for Oct. 14 in Kamloops.