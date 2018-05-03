Thompson-Nicola Regional District declares local state of emergency near Kamloops

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in electoral area J and M, near the city of Kamloops.

A state of local emergency enables local authorities to exercise certain emergency powers, including ordering the evacuation of residents from their homes, prohibiting travel, and entering private property.

At this time, there is one property in the area under an evacuation order.

64 properties under alert

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has placed 64 properties in the Twin Lakes area under evacuation alert due to the potential of flooding.

All of those homes are adjacent to Lower Nipit Lake.

"The Twin Lakes area experienced significant flooding in 2017. This year is expected to be significantly worse," reads a release from the regional district.

"From today, Lower Nipit Lake has the potential to rise another six feet. Currently, the lake level is rising as much as six inches per day. Lake levels are expected to rise quickly in the next week with warm temperatures melting the local snowpack; which is more than 150 per cent higher than normal."

As of Thursday there are 12 evacuation orders and 11 evacuation alerts in place across the province.