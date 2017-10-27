A Victoria brewery has launched a new ale named for BC's longest-serving politician who declared that "beer is as necessary to the worker as milk is to the baby."

Thomas Uphill, an independent labour MLA for Fernie from 1920 to 1960, opposed efforts to return to a ban on the manufacture and sale of alcohol after Prohibition officially ended in 1921.

Chris Lukie, the brewmaster at Swan's brewery and pub in Victoria, told All Points West host Jason D'Souza that the idea of creating a special limited edition brew to honour Uphill was inspired by an upcoming magazine article by historical consultant Wayne Norton.

'A forgotten man'

"Thomas Uphill is a forgotten man in B.C. history," Norton said.

Lukie contemplated the style of beer to best represent the man and his legacy. He decided on an amber ale that is "a little bit rugged."

Norton said Thomas Uphill Amber Ale appeared to meet the former MLA's objectives.

"Thomas Uphill said men who work in hot conditions all day deserve a beer at the end of the shift and I think this beer would fit the bill perfectly."

However, he said Uphill, who did not go to beer parlours, probably would have hoped other causes he championed in his career would attract more notice than the right to have a beer.

"He did not go to the beer parlours at all," Norton said.

"He would be hoping his major issues like the unemployed and workers pensions would receive some attention as well," Norton said.

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West.