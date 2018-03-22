A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a B.C. man accused of stabbing another man last weekend.

Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, 25, was at a family gathering near Stautlo Avenue and Crown Street on Musqueam territory on Saturday.

A police statement said Brown allegedly got in a fight with another man and stabbed him at about 10 p.m. PT.

Brown is now wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The statement described him as five feet nine inches tall, 201 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos, including the initials "RA" tattooed on his left arm, "WS" on his right arm, "TB" on his right hand, and "Life" tattooed on his left-hand fingers.

Brown has several tattoos, including “Life” tattooed on his left hand fingers, the initials “RA” tattooed on his left forearm, and “TB” on his right hand. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police said anyone who sees Brown or knows where he may be should keep their distance and call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.