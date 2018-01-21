A strip of roadway in Burnaby, B.C., where residents are worried about traffic safety, has added another statistic.

On Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 7200 block of Cariboo Road, police say. The injured pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

It's the third incident in the area in four days.

On Wednesday an international student died after being struck at the same location. On Thursday a cyclist was injured.

In the latest incident Saturday, Burnaby RCMP say the driver of the car alleged to have struck the pedestrian did not remain at the scene.

Officers are asking for tips to locate a black Dodge Charger that may have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information can call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-999 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

Nearby residents are calling on the City of Burnaby to improve safety in the area, particularly at a crosswalk just south of the exit from Highway 1, which is unlit.

On Jan. 9, the city installed a board that monitors speed of northbound traffic. Officials say other traffic calming measures are coming.

Remain alert

In the meantime, Burnaby RCMP is urging all pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to remain alert in low light and wet weather conditions.

Drivers should look twice for pedestrians crossing the road and pedestrians should make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street.

"Do not assume a driver has seen you and ensure vehicles are stopped before stepping out onto the roadway," said a release.