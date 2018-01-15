All of Metro Vancouver could be blanketed in a fog so dense that visibility will be close to zero at times during the Monday morning commute, forecasters are warning.

An Environment Canada fog advisory is in effect across the entire region, but the mist is expected to lift before noon, making way for another rainy January week.

The fog could make for treacherous driving in some parts of southern B.C., where it's forecast to stick around for another day.

Near-zero visibility conditions are in the forecast for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops, and on the Okanagan connector between Merritt and Kelowna, and will persist through the day and night before finally lifting Tuesday morning.

Fog advisories are also in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

Back on the Lower Mainland, rain is expected to begin on Monday evening and continue through to the end of the weekend, with highs between 6 and 9 C.