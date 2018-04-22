'They're not objective at all': Educators dispute Fraser Institute's B.C. school rankings

The Fraser Institute has released its rankings for elementary and secondary schools in B.C. — but one educator has criticized them as misleading.

This is the 16th year of the think tank's list, which ranks hundreds of schools from across B.C., based on grades from the province's standardized tests on reading, writing and math.

"Parents have a real opportunity here by having access to these data," said Peter Cowley, co-author of the report.

This year, the top elementary school in B.C. was Ecole Cedardale, a public school in West Vancouver, followed by Crofton House, an independent school in Vancouver's West Side, and Diamond, an independent school in Surrey, B.C.

The top secondary school was York House, a private school on Vancouver's West Side, followed by Crofton House, and Little Flower Academy, an independent school in Vancouver's West Side..

Most of the schools in the top 20 are either private or in Metro Vancouver's wealthier neighbourhoods — which some educators say points to an obvious bias.

Here we go again. The Fraser Institute has released its bogus rankings of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bced?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bced</a> schools. These rankings are useless clickbait and serve no academic or social purpose. They are simply an attempt by a right wing “think tank” to get attention. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/6qp8orjIKp">pic.twitter.com/6qp8orjIKp</a> —@bctf

"They're not objective at all," said Jason Price, a professor at the University of Victoria's Curriculum and Instruction Department.

"For me, the problem becomes that they recognize such a narrow data collection."

'These tests give us such a narrow picture'

Price says that only relying on standardized tests in limited subjects doesn't capture the full range of desirable educational outcomes.

He says schools in B.C., especially at the secondary level, have different focuses and strengths — some may choose to concentrate on academic programs, while others may centre on apprenticeships and trades.

"These tests give us such a narrow picture in terms of what's being done in schools," he said.

Price also noted that schools in different districts have a diverse community of learners with different needs.

But Cowley says the Fraser Institute focuses on the test results because it's the only objective and measurable data that can be used.

"If you can compare [the schools] at least on the basis of this academic performance, you can make a more informed decision," he said.

'Figure out what you're going to do'

Cowley says that all schools, regardless of whether they're private or public, should have strong outcomes in these subjects.

"Don't criticize the report card for telling the truth, figure out what you're going to do to improve the result," he said.

Private and other independent schools are over-represented in the top rankings, Crowley says, because if they didn't have good results in these subjects they would go out of business.

The B.C. elementary school rankings are out. How does your child's school stack up? <a href="https://t.co/YdTQsolbuG">https://t.co/YdTQsolbuG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/9CjqlXjILR">pic.twitter.com/9CjqlXjILR</a> —@FraserInstitute

But Price says the Fraser Institute is "cherry-picking" from a vast array of data on learning outcomes, which can't be easily gathered or compared.

"It's imposing an equation on to something that is so complex," he said.

The fallout of the rankings, according to Price, is lower morale among the parents, students and educators at some schools, as well as a decreased ability to fundraise.