Elementary school student Ava Angelini doesn't care that she's playing a boy in her school's rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

She says she loves the role — after all, pretending to be someone you're not is what acting is all about.

"I just enjoy how, like, you can be a completely different person than you already are," she said. "Say someone's really nervous — they can play a big bold character, and they can be sassy, and fierce!"

Angelini is one of many students at F.G. Leary Fine Arts Elementary that's fully embraced the school's student-run production of Shakespeare's classic comedy that will run for two nights of at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. For weeks, several grades have been working together to make it a reality.

Bickis says students are excited by the production and coming out of their shells. (Sheryl MacKay)

Student led

The students aren't just acting in the play — they're also responsible for marketing, set design, music, and choreography. Some are even working on the technical production aspects of the play, like lighting and sound.

"We really want it to be student led," said drama teacher Wendy Bickis. "The teachers have to be really on board and be a part of it, but we want it to be the students that are getting excited about it."

The students have embraced their roles for the two-day production, says the school's drama teacher. (Sheryl MacKayt/CBC)

Bickis, a longtime Shakespeare aficionado, has been teaching the playwright to students for several years. She was able to convince the school's music director to run a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream after noticing how engaged students were in Shakespearean tales.

And, she says that enthusiasm has translated onstage.

All dance numbers in the production were choreographed by the students. (FG Leary)

"My favourite thing is just to see them light up on stage and acting," she said, adding that she pushes them to excel.

"I treat them like they're university students. I think we really underestimate this age. They have the ability to put themselves forth without judgement. They don't have that middle school or high school sort of worry about what they're doing, and they're not afraid to be out there."

The kiids rehearse before their two-day production at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at the beginning of March. (FG Leary)

"To find that is just so exciting, and to see some of them all fo a sudden come out of their shells — it's incredible."

The kids will perform A Midsummer Night's Dream for two nights at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre starting March 2. The play will add additional musical and dance numbers, choreographed by the students.

And while there will be some teachers behind the scenes, Bickis says its the work of the students that shines through.

Stage rehearsals have been taking place inside the gym at FG Leary. (Sheryl MacKay/CBC)

"I wanted it to be about the kids," she said. "An elementary school production shouldn't be about the teachers — it should be about them."

With files from CBC's North by Northwest

