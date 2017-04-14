Jose is just a year and a half old — and has been waiting patiently all morning to get his first haircut.

But this is no ordinary barbershop.

Jose is one of dozens alpacas lined up to get a much-needed trim from master shearer Dave Carlson at the Kensington Prairie Farm in Langley, B.C. The annual spring event invites local farmers to bring in their alpacas for free sheer in six minutes or less.

A pair of alpacas eagerly await their turn on the shear machine. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"These alpacas need to be sheared once a year," said Carlson. "They grow about 10 centimetres of fibre [annually]."

Carlson was recruited from his headquarters in Fort MacLeod, Alberta to headline the annual event, where he puts his shearing skills to the test. In just eight hours, he's tasked with shearing 80 alpacas whose fur will be used to produce yarn and fleece sweaters.

Of course, the master shearer is well equipped.

He uses a machine he built to help shear each alpaca. Each farm animal is strapped down to a table that lifts and gently rotates the alpaca while he shaves off the valuable fur — and there's a whole team by his side to make sure the animals remain calm.

"[The alpacas] can be a handful. But the hardest thing for me — I've got a crew of five people and I got to know where everybody is."

Master shearer David Carlson designed the mechanical device that allows him to rotate each alpaca — with a few extra hands on deck. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Annual shear

Carlson can shear up to 10 alpacas an hour. Before he had the machine, a shear could take as long as 20 to 30 minutes.

According to the Catherine Simpson, farm owner and event organizer, the mass shear is expected to generate up to 700 pounds.

Farm owner Catherine Simpson examines the fleece before determining what product it will be used for. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"Our big stud males ... will sheer up to 12 pounds of fleece," she said. "They're quite extraordinary."

Many of the alpacas being trimmed were born and bred at the Kensington Prairie Farm. Simpson utilizes the sheared fleece to produce clothing that's sold at the farm.

She says proceeds from the event go to Quechua Benefit, a charity that offers healthcare and education to highliand Peru — the same part of the world where the animals originated.

"It's the land of the alpaca."

A trio of freshly sheared alpacas sport their new trim in style. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

