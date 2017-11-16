Two new double decker buses will soon hit the road in Metro Vancouver in an effort to reduce overcrowding on busy routes.

Translink unveiled its first double decker bus on Thursday, which will be one of two that takes to the road next week as part of a new pilot project.

"These are bigger," said Translink CEO Kevin Desmond, comparing them to current buses on the road.

The test run is in response to Translink's surging ridership. Having increased by six per cent over the last year, many popular long-distance routes are particularly overcrowded.

A large window borders four front-row seats on the top of the double decker bus. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"We can't keep up with demand," said Desmond, citing the 555 connecting Langley to Burnaby and the 301 connecting Surrey to Richmond, as two troubling examples.

"[The 301] chronically has at least 11 standees, and on a bus that's operating on a highway, 11 standees is a lot and that's not the most comfortable ride."

The buses will service routes towards Vancouver from Langley, Surrey, White Rock and Delta and have double the seats of current buses servicing those routes.

A camera system lets passengers know if the top and bottom are full. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"These buses are part of our solution to crowding and to attract and retain ridership with a more comfortable and, in this case, more of a fun ride," said Desmond.

Serviced routes

The buses will service the following routes during the three month trial run:

301 – Newton Exchange to Brighouse Station.

311 – Scottsdale Exchange in Delta to Bridgeport Station.

351/354 – White Rock/South Surrey to Bridgeport Station.

555 – Carvolth Exchange in Langley to Lougheed Station.

601/620 – South Delta/Tsawwassen Ferry to Bridgeport Station.

Plans are to add 30 more to the fleet by 2019 but don't expect to see any popular urban routes, like the 99.

Those will continue to be serviced by long, articulated buses.

"We have a lot of life left on those articulate coaches They really work better for the large numbers [of people moving] of on and off."