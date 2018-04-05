Body found in South Thompson River confirmed as missing Kamloops woman

Police have confirmed that a body pulled from the South Thompson River on Wednesday afternoon is that of missing Kamloops woman Thelma Vaughan.

On the morning of April 4, Kamloops RCMP received reports that someone had seen what they believed to be a body in the river.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service attended the scene and the body was recovered later that afternoon.

Kamloops RCMP do not believe foul play was involved in Vaughan's death.

Vaughan's car was found abandoned on Feb. 7, on East Shuswap Road near the Lafarge Bridge. RCMP expected it had been there since Feb. 3, based on how much snow had accumulated around the car and when Vaughan was last seen leaving her apartment.

Several searches for Vaughan were carried out by Kamloops RCMP, Kamloops Search and Rescue and Vaughan's friends and family over the past two months.