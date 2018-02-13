RCMP are looking for a 62-year-old Kamloops woman who disappeared from the east Kamloops area 10 days ago.

Thelma Vaughan's car was found on east Shuswap Road, near the Lafarge Bridge in Kamloops, B.C., on Feb 7. Kamloops Search and Rescue ground crews and drones were called to the area three times, but were unable to find her.

An RCMP helicopter also searched the surrounding fields, and police dogs and a dive team have scoured the area near the river. The police helicopter is continuing to search the area every couple of days, according to Kamloops Rural RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird.

Police say Vaughan was last seen leaving her apartment on Kamloops' North Shore on the evening of Feb. 3.

Police found Thelma Vaughan's car abandoned in east Kamloops on February 7. (Kamloops RCMP)

RCMP and Vaughan's family are seeking the public's assistance in locating Vaughan.

"She had trips planned to see family in the near future," Aird said. "That's our concern, it's not a typical case, she had things she was going to look forward to in the next month or two."

Vaughan is described as caucasian, five foot two inches tall, 130 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information about Vaughan's whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.