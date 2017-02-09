The results of Statistics Canada's 2016 census revealed just how much our country is changing — or in some cases, staying exactly the same.

Silverton is a small village on Slocan Lake with a population of 195 people — the same number as five years ago.

Silverton mayor Jason Clarke joked that his reaction to the news was pride.

"I thought, well done Silverton. We're steady eddy."

He explained that the 195 inhabitants of the town aren't the same exact crowd as five years ago.

"We have an aging population and we have an influx of newer, younger families moving in, so between the two it seems to be working out pretty well," he said.

Clarke, who is from originally from Vancouver, moved to Silverton six years ago. He said he's come to love life in the Kootenays.

"It's fantastic. Instead of having a whole lot of busy and a lot of buzz, you're surrounded by beautiful wilderness."

He added that when someone new moves into town, everyone notices.

"I wager there's a couple people I haven't met yet, but I'm working to fix that."

