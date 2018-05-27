Video
The Trans Mountain pipeline explained using Settlers of Catan
The board game Settlers of Catan is all about strategy, natural resources and improving terms of trade. Not unlike the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute.
How the inter-provincial dispute plays out on a game board
In this video, the CBC's Tara Carman uses the popular board game to explain the history and future of the Trans Mountain pipeline.