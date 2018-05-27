Skip to Main Content
The Trans Mountain pipeline explained using Settlers of Catan

The board game Settlers of Catan is all about strategy, natural resources and improving terms of trade. Not unlike the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute.

How the inter-provincial dispute plays out on a game board

How the inter-provincial dispute plays out on a game board. 1:27

In this video, the CBC's Tara Carman uses the popular board game to explain the history and future of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

