The power of pole: B.C. woman finds her passion in pole dancing

Glenny Davison tried just about every fitness trend before she found pole dancing.

From a young age, she did yoga, pilates and boxing, but it wasn't until she was looking to get into shape later in life that she found pole dancing.

Davison, who was introduced to the sport at age 38, says she loved it because of the whole-body workout it gave her when she was aiming to get back into shape, but she really stuck with it because of the camaraderie and support she found.

"Everyone is very encouraging and it's about women's empowerment," Davison said.

Now, Davison both competes and teaches the sport with her company, Circus Freaks. She and some of her students will be performing at the Second Annual Island Talent Pole Fitness show on June 2 in Errington, near Parksville on Vancouver Island.

Davison encourages people of all ages, genders, shapes and sizes to give pole dancing a try. (Mellissa Dayman-Langen)

Davison says she found women to be competitive in other sports and fitness circles, but she found the opposite in pole dancing.

"Everyone has their reason for being there and usually they're quite unique," she said.

"It just changed my relationships with women a lot."

Now, she works to make others fall in love with the sport.

"I have students of all sizes. Some who are very physically fit who have a hard time polling and some who are on the side of even being obese that can wow your socks off," Davison said.

"It's for everybody, every body, every race, every sex, every size, every age. Anyone can do it."

With files from All Points West