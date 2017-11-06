Two Abbotsford, B.C., police officers have been injured and a suspect is in custody following what appears to have been a shooting around noon PT near Mount Lehman Road.

Police issued a statement about the injuries and arrest, but wouldn't confirm any shooting. Several witnesses, however, reported hearing gunshots, and CBC News has obtained video on which gunfire is clearly audible.

Derek Middleton was eating at a sushi restaurant nearby and witnessed the aftermath.

"I looked outside and the officer was down and bleeding," said Middleton in an interview with CBC News.

"So I just closed the door and locked it and said call 911."

Two Abbotsford police officers were injured in a suspected shooting near Mount Lehman Road and the Fraser Highway around noon on Monday. (Submitted)

Abbotsford resident James Graham was driving in the area when he saw police cruisers crash into a Mustang behind him.

He then heard several gunshots and witnessed what was taking place through his rearview mirror.

"Then there was gunfire — six or seven shots I'd say — it didn't even look like anyone was out of the vehicle yet," said Graham in a phone interview with CBC News.

"I was a little startled, but I just hit the gas and got out of there. I just hoped that no one was injured."

Const. Ian MacDonald, of the Abbotsford Police Department, said there was no further risk to the public.

"There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time. However, we understandably are extremely busy and the area around Mount Lehman from Fraser Highway to north of the [Fraser Valley] Auto Mall will be an investigative scene for some time."

The Independent Investigations Office of BC which is usually called out in incidents where police officers are seriously injured or killed, is now investigating.

IIO investigators are being deployed to Abbotsford for a police-related incident. More details to be provided in due course. — @iiobc

A police news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT today.