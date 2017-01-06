First the #BCstorm hashtag triggered social media mockery, then a #SaltCrisis gripped the city.

Now, as Vancouver continues to deal with the longest cold snap in 30 years, yet another weather-related woe is beginning to rear its head: the dreaded pothole.

Potholes form when water penetrates the asphalt surface of the road. When temperatures drop, the water freezes and expands, causing cracks.

If you were hoping the problem would lessen when temperatures eventually get back to normal — you'd be out of luck.

Potholes are most likely to form when temperatures climb, melting ice and and leaving holes beneath the surface, which eventually cave under the pressure of cars.

'Putting Band-Aids on the problem'

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said his city typically deals with thousands of potholes on a yearly basis.

"This is a traditional reality associated with a lot of plowing and a lot of frozen temperatures. It simply comes with the territory. When we get a lot of snow, potholes develop," he said.

Mark Garrett, who works for the City of Coquitlam, said he's gone out to repair the exact same spots over and over again.

"We do the best we can in this weather. It's just kind of putting Band-Aids on the problem until this snow goes away and we can do a more permanent fix," he said.

He said busier streets that are frequently plowed are the most likely to develop potholes.

Stewart said the city is prepared to deal with the fallout from the snow.

"This is all predictable, we have budgets and reserves set up to deal with those elements on years where we get this weather," he said.

Guildford Way in Coquitlam is known as one of the bumpiest stretches of road in the city. This pothole is almost 10 feet long. (CBC)

The City of Vancouver confirmed it is expecting to deal with more potholes this year as a result of the cold temperatures.

In a statement, officials wrote that Vancouverites are encouraged to report potholes on the city's Vanconnect app, or by calling the city.

The expected turnaround time for pothole repair in the City of Vancouver is 48 hours, though priority is given to deeper potholes.

According to the city's website, an average of 32,000 potholes are repaired every year, with each one costing around $13.

Has Mother Nature decided to officially inducted Vancouver into Canada? Potholes, #snow, what's next? The #StanleyCup ? pic.twitter.com/6lE2Rji3Jo — @pookping

With files from Tanya Fletcher