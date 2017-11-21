The largest container ship to ever dock in Canada was welcomed in Prince Rupert, B.C., last week, marking another victory for the city's international port which was viewed by many as little more than a pipe dream just over a decade ago.

The COSCO Himalayas, which sails under the flag of Hong Kong, arrived in the northwest B.C. city Nov. 14 and departed Nov. 19 after being worked on at the Fairview Container terminal.

Great photo of the @COSCOSHPGLines Himalayas and Paxi container ships being worked simultaneously at @DP_World #PrinceRupert's Fairview Container Terminal. With a 14,500 TEU capacity, the Himalayas is the largest container ship to ever call on a Canadian port! #smalltownbigport pic.twitter.com/hmBJRIU7ch — @rupertport

At 366 metres, the ship is longer than Canada's tallest building, the 298-metre First Canadian Place in Toronto, is high. The 553-metre CN Tower is not technically considered a building.

Prince Rupert Port Authority vice-president of trade Shaun Stevenson said the record-breaking ship "reflects our continued growth and expansion as a container gateway."

"It really is a validation of where we're heading," he said.

Earlier this year, Prince Rupert held a celebration marking 10 years since the first container ship arrived in the city. It also indicated a major turning point in Project Silk: a plan to make the community of 11,000 a major link in trade between North American and Asian markets.

The port is currently completing another expansion, and in October handled a record amount of cargo.

It was a record month for container volumes at @rupertport with 91K TEUs handled! #smalltownbigport https://t.co/0B4CV875NM pic.twitter.com/J3KdtQH0gS — @rupertport

With files from George Baker

