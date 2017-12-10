For days, Vancouver was covered in a thick blanket of white, sometimes fluffy-looking fog.
We put out the call for CBC viewers, listeners and readers to send in your best pictures of the fog using the hashtag #FogcouverCBC — and you delivered.
Beautiful Sunday morning #fogcouverCBC #mtbaker #NewWest pic.twitter.com/IyuDHw9jio—
@KevHill33
#fogcouvercbc pic.twitter.com/Rxgn6SzC3r—
@vchoubc
#fogcouver #FogcouverCBC pic.twitter.com/PKopXCczyl—
@lotusxiaoshu
#FogcouverCBC pic.twitter.com/b9a8BxMiGD—
@leannarosey
#FogcouverCBC #fogcouver pic.twitter.com/2H0SDsi1wg—
@fuckets_of_rain
#FogcouverCBC @CBCVancouver pic.twitter.com/Ce4V4EHTsJ—
@tr3v15