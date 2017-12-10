For days, Vancouver was covered in a thick blanket of white, sometimes fluffy-looking fog.

We put out the call for CBC viewers, listeners and readers to send in your best pictures of the fog using the hashtag #FogcouverCBC — and you delivered.

(Sloan Garrett/Facebook)

. (Rey Torres/Facebook)

(Delores Tan Thai/Facebook)

(Julie Daum/Facebook)

(Angela Ehm/Facebook)