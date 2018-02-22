Vancouver Police have taken to Twitter to show their support for colleague Meghan Agosta — who is a constable in the department, as well as being a forward on Canada's Olympic women's hockey team.
Meghan Agosta was in the spotlight at a critical moment in the gold medal game on Thursday, when her final shot in the shootout failed to make it past the U.S. goalie.
Agosta has been with the VPD since 2014 — and the department was quick to show its support.
"That was some impressive hockey ladies!" the VPD posted on its twitter account.
"We're all proud of you," said Chief Adam Palmer of Agosta: police constable by day, Olympic hockey forward by night
What a game!!! It wasn’t #TeamCanada’s night but we are incredibly proud of @MeghanAgosta & all of the players on the team. That was some impressive hockey ladies! Congratulations to #TeamUSA on their gold medal win. —
@VancouverPD
Photo credit to: @HC_Women #VPD #Hockey #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/FGPmmxd7lV
We're all proud of you #TeamCanada- @HC_Women takes silver at #PyeongChang2018 @MeghanAgosta @VancouverPD @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/7QxHiE4zu8—
@ChiefPalmer
It's almost time!!! We are SO EXCITED! Are you going to be watching with us as #TeamCanada takes on #TeamUSA in the women's gold medal game at 8:10 pm? We are SO proud of our own @MeghanAgosta & all of the players on #TeamCanada! #GoCanada! @HC_Women #VPD #BelieveWeCan pic.twitter.com/whFIR0L0f2—
@VancouverPD
