Vancouver baker Tessa Sam publishes first recipe book with Sweet Bake Shop

Tessa Sam reluctantly calls her switch from broadcasting to baking a "quarter-life crisis."

"I just loved baking more, there was something about sugar and flour that just drew me in. Baking won me over," Sam told North By Northwest's Sheryl MacKay.

Her recently released book of recipes Sweet Bake Shop is proof that her decision to switch from mixing levels to mixing batter was the right path to take.

She baked for friends and family while co-hosting the Vancouver Island music radio station The Zone, but struggled to see how she could turn her hobby into a career.

With the help of a web-savvy friend in the early days of Facebook, Sam took the leap, left her job, and began promoting her new business while baking out of her tiny townhouse in downtown Vancouver.

"People would knock on my door and they'd come into my living room, past my dog, and pick up their cakes," she said.

"Eventually it kind of consumed our entire living room and it was time to move it into something a little bigger."

A small storefront in Yaletown was Sam's next step for the business, but she discovered after about a year that the 600-square-foot space was still too small, and was faced with another big decision to make.

While she was looking at bigger spaces, she was contacted by a publisher to write a book.

She jumped at the chance to continue baking and sharing the recipes that her customers loved with more people.

Sam spent two years perfecting her cookies, macaroons and cakes for her new audience.

"I remember sitting in the kitchen crying over vanilla cake, I think I was on batch number seven. I ended up doing 14 of those batches," she said.

"After we created all the recipes for the book I just didn't bake for like three months. It was so nice to take that break and it made me fall back in love with it again."

Now that the book is behind her, Sam is excited to dive into hosting more pop-up shops and workshops.

"I love to teach people how to ice cakes and really nail those fundamentals of baking."

She's shared one of her favourite recipes for North By Northwest listeners, the Chocolate Sprinkle cake:

Makes one 3-layer round cake (10-12 servings)

Ingredients:

Frosting:

2 cups (450 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

4 ½ cups (560 g) confectioners' sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup (40 g) cocoa powder

Cake:

unsalted butter, for greasing cake pans

2 ½ cups (315 g) all-purpose flour

2 cups (400 g) granulated sugar

1 ½ cups (165 g) Dutch processed cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup (60 g) semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

2 cups (500 g) milk, room temperature

½ cup (125 ml) sour cream

½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350° F (180° C). Grease and flour three 8-inch round cake pans and line with parchment circles. Set aside.

Divide the cake batter evenly among the prepared cake pans and bake for 27-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cakes comes out clean. Allow them to cool in their pans for 15 minutes before turning them onto a wire rack.

While the cakes are cooling, make the frosting. Place two cups into a small bowl and set aside for piping the border. Once the cakes have cooled completely, use a serrated knife to level each one, removing any domed top that may have formed.

Place a nonslip square in the centre of a cake turntable and set a cake board on top. Apply a small dollop of the frosting to the centre of the cake board, and then place the first cake layer, cut side up, on top. Spread an even layer of frosting on the cake layer and then place the next cake layer, cut side up, on top. Spread another even layer of frosting over the cake layer. Place the final cake layer, cut side down, on top, pressing down gently to help the layers stick together. Use some of the frosting to crumb coat the whole cake, then lift it off of the turntable and transfer it to the refrigerator to set, about 30 minutes.

Once the cake has set, use an offset spatula to apply the rest of the frosting to the cake, working from the top of the cake down and smoothing with a cake scraper.

Fit a pastry bag with a large piping tip and fill with the remaining bowl of frosting. Pipe a border around the top and bottom perimeters of the cake. Top with sprinkles.

Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Allow the cake to stand at room temperature for at least two hours before serving.

With files from North By Northwest