More research needed on pot use and hard-drug withdrawal symptoms, says former B.C. health minister

B.C.'s former health minister is calling for more research on the effects of cannabis on opioid addictions.

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency in 2016 amid the province's deadly fentanyl crisis, and is now a vice-president at the medical cannabis company Hydropothecary. Lake is the former Liberal MLA for Kamloops North Thompson.

He will be participating in a discussion on pot and opioids at the Lift Cannabis Expo in Vancouver on Sunday. Lake said there is preliminary research that shows marijuana can help people with addictions reduce their use of hard drugs and ease withdrawal symptoms.

A peer-reviewed study in 2014 found that U.S. states with legal cannabis had an opioid death rate that was 25 per cent lower than states where pot was illegal.

Another study in 2017 found Vancouver-area crack cocaine users reported using the harder drug less often when they opted to consume pot.

Lake said some addictions specialists are skeptical and more research needs to be done.

More than 1,200 people died from illicit drug overdoses in B.C. last year.