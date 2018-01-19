In 2011, Diana Stephen's husband, Barrie, saved her life using CPR. Four years later, she did the same for him.

Now the Terrace, B.C., couple have received awards for their actions, but Diana said she's not sure what all the fuss is about.

"We were just doing what we do to look after each other," she told CBC Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"Marriage is like that. You do what you gotta do for each other and that was it. He needed help, so I helped him. I needed help, so he helped me. It was payback."

In August 2011, Barrie woke up to see Diana beside him, having trouble breathing. He dialled 911 and administered CPR until help arrived, drawing on military training from years ago.

When Barrie had heart troubles four years later, Diana had to go all the way back to her Girl Guide training as child to administer CPR to save his life. Fortunately, she was successful, and the pair recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

'I still got him and that's all I care about.' - Diana Stephen

Diana jokes about the "humorous" side of her medical emergency — "It's every woman's fantasy to have two paramedics and two firemen in her bedroom" — but seeing her husband collapsed in their home was "just horrific."

Barrie's emergency had more of a lasting impact than Diana's. He can no longer drive, and his speech is limited, though he is still "puttering about the house," Diana said.

Listen to the full interview with Diana Stephen

B.C. Emergency Health Services recently presented the couple with Vital Link Awards, which recognize non-emergency personnel who take action to save lives.

Paramedics in Terrace said they've never heard a story quite like the Stephens', and Northwest District Manager of Patient Care Delivery Mike Sorenson told the couple they "did the right thing at the right time" to help each other survive.

For Diana, though, the award is nothing compared to the life the pair have built together.

"I still got him and that's all I care about," she said.

For more stories from northern British Columbia, follow CBC Daybreak North on Facebook and listen to more interviews online.