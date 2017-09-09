The union for 600 Pacific Blue Cross workers, one of B.C.'s largest health insurance companies, says a tentative agreement has been reached with the employer.

CUPE 1816 says workers began a job action in May because of proposed changes to existing benefits for current and retired members.

Daniel Gawthrop says the union will not release details of the agreement until members see it.

A ratification meeting is scheduled for Sunday night.

During the dispute, some Pacific Blue Cross customers complained that claims, especially claims made through the mail, were taking too long to be processed.

The company said that claims were being received, opened and processed in priority, although it admitted in a written statement that service levels had been affected.

According to its website, Pacific Blue Cross provides insurance to 1.5 million people in B.C.