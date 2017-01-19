A group of teens reckoning with a plague is one of this year's highlights at Vancouver's PuSh International Performing Arts Festival.

Concord Floral is inspired by 14th century author Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron. That tale described a group of 10 teenagers who tell stories to each other while hiding in a secluded villa in the hills near Florence to escape the Black Death.

"It isn't an adaptation of The Decameron," clarified Erin Brubacher, one of the play's creators. "It's a merger."

Her version of the story is a bit different.

In Brubacher's telling, 10 youth hang out and party in a abandoned greenhouse in suburban Toronto called Concord Floral. They stumble upon a secret and eventually must use their wits and relationships to flee from a plague they have brought upon themselves.

Suburban, isolated setting

In the original Toronto version of the play, the greenhouse was set in Vaughn, Ont. That location was switched to Langley, B.C. for the production's West Coast premiere.

"We've moved it into a suburban kind of isolated area," said cast member Rashi Grewal. "That's a huge thing about Concord Floral and these teenagers. They're in an area where there's not much to do."

This version of Concord Floral takes place in Langley, B.C. (Erin Brubacher)

Another cast member, Yulia Skobkareva, said the play is about adding dimension to the teenage experience.

"People in general are more complicated than it seems. We can be patient. We can be impulsive. We can understand each other in so many different ways," she said.

Grewal agreed, saying youth have their own perspective and ideas.

"It's figuring out how do we find our voices and express them," she said.

The performances for Concord Floral are as follows:

Jan. 19 to 21 at Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, Burnaby

Jan. 25 to 29 at Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre, Vancouver

Feb. 3 & 4 at Surrey Arts Centre

With files from Margaret Gallagher

To listen to the interview, click on the link labelled PuSh Festival presents Concord Floral