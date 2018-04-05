Teens plead to stop mother's extradition

A pair of teenage boys caught in a bitter international custodial dispute want Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould to stop their mother being sent back to England for allegedly abducting them.

If the minister listens, the boys' aunt says it will be the first time someone in power on either side of the Atlantic has taken into account the wishes of the children trapped in a battle supposedly fought in their best interests.

"The two boys do have a say. They do have thoughts. They do have feelings. They weren't abducted and they would like to say that," said the aunt, who can't be identified as part of a ban protecting the names of the boys.

"But nobody will listen to them or let them, because they're children."

'Very, very slight evidence'

The boys are aged 14 and 16. They sat in court Wednesday watching a sheriff lead their mother — K.T. — down to the cells after B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes ruled she could be extradited back to England.

K.T. is charged in the United Kingdom with offences that would equate in Canada to abduction in contravention of a custody order and abduction of a child under the age of 16.

K.T.'s lawyer, Gary Botting, says the woman's plight underscores the limitations of Canada's extradition laws. (Tristan Le Rudulier)

K.T.'s lawyer said the case underscores the limitations of the law surrounding extradition, which allows a judge to assess whether enough evidence exists to justify a trial — but not to weigh that evidence or make findings of fact.

"The judge said as long as there's any inference that can be drawn that infers guilt then she has to send them back. Her hands are tied," said Gary Botting.

"And that's the state of the law, unfortunately, in Canada right now. Anybody who faces extradition can be extradited on very, very slight evidence."

Long and winding road

According to Holmes, the events which led to the extradition order began in July 2014 when K.T. and her husband divorced after 14 years of marriage.

K.T. holds Canadian and British citizenship.

She applied for permanent custody, but a Liverpool family court denied her request. The court ordered the boys to live with K.T. but said they couldn't be removed from the U.K. for longer than a month without her ex-husband's consent.

In hearing extradition cases, judges are only allowed to assess whether or not there is enough evidence to justify a trial. They can't weigh the evidence or make findings of fact. (David Horemans/CBC)

In October 2015, the woman took the boys to Calgary without the ex-husband's knowledge. The next year, an Alberta Court granted his application for the boys' return through the Hague Convention.

The boys travelled to Duncan to live with their aunt. Their mother followed suit. And in 2016, their father came to Vancouver Island to try to enforce a court order for their return.

"The boys did not wish to engage with him or the police," Holmes said.

After a 20 minute meeting, Mr. T returned to England without his sons. K.T. claims he consented to them staying with her.

But on return to Liverpool, Mr. T reported his ex-wife for child abduction, which brings the story to the present day and Holmes' courtroom.

'They express frustration'

K.T. claims she had only planned to take the boys to Canada for the length of their half-term vacation but was forced to stay, because the court proceedings her ex-husband initiated resulted in an order not to leave.

In ordering the extradition, Holmes said that argument might qualify as a defence — but evidence still supports the basic charge: neighbours who saw commotion and moving vans and an acquaintance who claims K.T. said she was moving to Canada without her ex-husband's knowledge.

K.T. immediately appealed the extradition ruling to the B.C. Court of Appeal and was granted bail. Botting said she plans to exhaust all legal options, including a last-ditch appeal to the justice minister.

As part of the proceedings, Justice Holmes refused to admit affidavits from the two boys in which they allegedly said they don't want to live in England again and have asked their father if they could simply visit.

"They express frustration at what they see as Mr. T's ongoing refusal to listen to them or to take their wishes into account," Holmes said.

The judge said the affidavits were not relevant to the proceedings she was overseeing, but she did order them sent to the justice minister.

'It's very traumatic'

Botting drew a parallel between his client's case and that of Hassan Diab, a Canadian university professor extradited to France in 2014, only to spend three years in prison before French authorities dropped terrorism charges against him due to lack of evidence.

University professor Hassan Diab spent three years in jail after he was extradited in France. Prosecutors there ultimately dropped the charges against him.

He said the judge in Diab's case "said he had no option but to send him back because of the limited role of the extradition judge, and this judge said almost exactly the same thing here."

Diab has called for a public inquiry into Canada's extradition system.

Botting said the boys should be heard.

"The affidavits speak for themselves. They may want to add to them now, having seen what their mother's gone through up to this point," he said.

"It's very traumatic for a family, especially for the mother."