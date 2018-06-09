16-year-old arrested after alleged hit-and-run, 'reckless' drive through Vancouver

A teenager has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run and "reckless" joyride through downtown Vancouver early Saturday.

Police said two people were hit by a white van in the area of East 12 Avenue and Victoria Drive around 3:20 a.m. PT.

A statement said officers spotted the same van driving wildly through the Downtown Eastside about 15 minutes later.

The police tried to pull the van over, but the driver allegedly sped up and kept going for several blocks.

Police decided not to chase the van out of concern for public safety, but the driver was arrested within the hour after parking the van on East Hastings and Carrall Street.

Police arrested the driver, a 16-year-old girl from Mission, as she walked away just before 4 a.m.

A statement said police have recommended the teen face charges related to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The two people hit by the van had minor injuries.

The department has seized the van as the investigation continues.