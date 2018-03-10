A 14-year-old male has died from a suspected drowning in a hot tub near Golden, B.C.

According to the Golden-Field RCMP, the B.C. Ambulance Service responded to a report of a possible drowning at a residence just before 4:00 p.m. PT Friday.

A teenage male from Toronto was taken to hospital where he later died.

Golden-Field RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the suspected drowning.

Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP said the death does not appear to be suspicious.