A 14-year-old South Delta Secondary student who lived and breathed baseball is being remembered as one of the best in the province.

Losse died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a head injury.

It is not known how he sustained the injury. The B.C. Coroners Service confirms it is in the early stages of an investigation, but had no further information.

Jennifer Hill with the Delta school district said Wednesday that Losse was not at school when he sustained the head injury, and it was her understanding the incident happened over the weekend.

"We will continue to offer counselling support to students today. And staff will work with the family for any assistance they require during this very sad and emotional time," Hill said.

Kyle Leykuf with Delta Police said there is no evidence to suggest a criminal act.

Losse played for the Delta Tigers, an AAA team whose head coach, Cam Frick, tweeted that the team had "lost an amazing young man and ballplayer."

Among top players in B.C.

Frick says he learned of the incident Monday evening during a practice. He said Losse was one of the top players for his age in the province.

"He was an all around athlete that probably could have decided to play any sport, but he was passionate about baseball," Frick said. "You could see it every time he showed up at the field."

Losse's father Brian commented on a GoFundMe page for Kyle that his son "was [a] young loving superior baseball fanatic! Yes unfortunately Kyle passed away today Jan 23rd 2018 at 14:22 hours! Which 14 was his baseball number and 22 another favourite."

Comments to Niki Losse's Facebook page reflect an outpouring of grief, love and support from friends and family. (Facebook)

Niki Losse, the teen's mother, set up a memorial page on Facebook saying the family was overcome with the loss "of our wonderful son Kyle."

South Delta Secondary issued a letter to parents Tuesday letting them know a student was on life support following a serious head injury.

"We provided students with the opportunity to talk about their thoughts and feelings with both teachers and a counsellor as needed," the letter said.

Frick said the team has a practice scheduled Wednesday evening, but the baseball portion of the practice has been cancelled.

"We are hoping to have a couple of grief counsellors out for any players who want to come and just sit down and have a talk."



