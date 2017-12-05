After a quarter century, City of Langley Mayor Ted Schaffer says he's ready to leave politics.

He announced Monday he won't seek re-election next year, becoming the latest leader to opt out of the 2018 municipal elections.

"My intent was to seek another term, but, about 16 months ago, I started having a few health issues," he said.

​"Everything's going to be OK. I'm going to have a procedure in the new year, but it made me realize spending time with my family is so very important."

Schaffer became acting mayor in 2013 when previous mayor Peter Fassbender entered provincial politics and won re-election in 2014. He cites the city's debt-free status and growing population as accomplishments.

But he says it's time for a change after nearly six years as mayor, which came after 19 years as a city councillor.

Schaffer joins the leaders of Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam and Delta as mayors not planning to run in 2018.