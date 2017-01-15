So far it's been a season to remember for the UBC women's hockey team, but not just because of their near-perfect record.

Ranked number one in the country with 16 wins and two losses, the T-Birds have also rallied to fight an opponent of the non-hockey variety — the stigma around mental health.

Last April UBC goalie and medical student Laura Taylor passed away after a battle with depression and bipolar disorder.

Taylor's number 29 jersey was retired in a ceremony that included her parents last week. Players dedicated the game to those fighting the effects of mental illness.

"I think mental illness is a huge thing and something we need to break the stigma around," Nicole Saxvik told the UBC communications team. "With LT, it will be with us forever."