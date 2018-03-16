A Southeast Kootenay teacher has been suspended after reprimanding students for cross-dressing.

According to a decision from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulations, in December 2016 a group of grade 11 and 12 students decided to dress as members of the opposite sex, in support of another student who identifies as LGBT.

The decision said that Tami Lynn Chechotko, who had been teaching since 1992 and currently works in School District 5, questioned the motives of students, and likened their actions to cultural appropriation.

School District 5 encompasses the communities of: Cranbrook, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford in southeastern B.C.

"She told them that their actions were disrespectful and offensive, like painting your face black or wearing a feather headdress," the decision reads in part.

Chechotko then approached the vice-principal, who said the school administration was comfortable with the students' actions.

Chechotko later addressed the issue in a class she was teaching, saying the school was unaware of the students' activity, and said it "could make students question someone's sexuality which could potentially result in suicide."

"This comment was deeply upsetting for at least one of the students," read the decision.

Chechotko later went to the library, where she found one of the students crying, and became agitated.

In January, Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay.

According to the decision, she had previously been disciplined for making insensitive comments about the family of a "vulnerable student."