The B.C. Teachers Federation is looking to the year ahead with an annual general meeting that began Saturday night in Vancouver.

The union says it will be the largest gathering since an agreement was reached with the province in 2016 to restore classroom size and composition standards and collective bargaining rights.

"We have a lot to talk about in the next four days — some big decisions to make as we go forward into bargaining and in relation to the new government," said BCTF president Glen Hansman in his opening address.

#BCed teacher bargaining is back on the radar and preparations are already underway. June 30, 2019 marks the end of the current collective agreement. @GlenHansman tells #BCTF2018 delegates that the goal is to get a new deal before that date. Bargaining conference set for October. pic.twitter.com/up3uOdYSq7 — @bctf

Leader Glen Hansman said that while more than 3,000 positions have been filled since that agreement, that's still not enough to fill the need — especially for students with special needs and French-language positions.

Another topic the federation is looking at this year is education about Indigenous history and culture.

The @bctf wants mandatory high school courses in Indigenous history, culture needed for graduation. #BCTF2018 — @TanyaTalaga

Teachers are advocating for mandatory courses in those subjects. They're also discussing graduation rates and access to education for Indigenous students.

Premier John Horgan will be speaking to delegates Tuesday morning before the meeting is adjourned.