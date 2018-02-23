RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a suspect accused of robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint in Surrey earlier this month.

A statement said a cab picked up the passenger in the 2200 block of 160 Street on Feb. 1. The man sat in the front seat and asked the driver to pull over near 160 Street and 20 Avenue.

Police said the man threatened the driver with a knife, stole his money and ran off. The driver wasn't hurt.

RCMP have released surveillance footage of the suspect, hoping that someone will recognize him and call police.

The man is described as Caucasian, five feet eight inches tall with a medium build. The statement said he was wearing a black jacket, black cap and black-rimmed glasses.

The man is described as Caucasian and 5'8" tall with a medium build. (RCMP)

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at (604) 599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.