A man is in critical condition following a fight outside a pub in Abbotsford, B.C., possibly about an awaiting taxi.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the man was found unconscious in the parking lot of Sneakers Pub at 1:20 a.m. PT, early Saturday morning.

When he was taken to hospital, the victim was found to have sustained "significant head trauma."

Bird said police are seeking witnesses to the event, including the people who left in the taxi, to hear their side of the events.

The Abbotsford Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident, and a forensic team is on scene.

Bird described the establishment as a "low-key, local residential pub" that police haven't had many issues with.