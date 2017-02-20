A 22-year-old Burnaby man has been injured in what Vancouver Police say is the latest targeted shooting in the city.

A news release from Const. Jason Doucette says officers were called to an area of southeast Vancouver just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The unnamed victim was found on the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Doucette says the man is in hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the release does not offer a motive for the attack or say if any suspects have been identified.