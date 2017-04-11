A Shuswap woman says she and her son are lucky to be alive after a landslide knocked their house off its foundation.

On April 7, a mudslide in the community of Tappen, near Salmon Arm, destroyed two houses, including Amber Mackie's rented home.

Mackie had just got home from work when the mudslide slammed into her home.

"I felt the gravity of the house sideways. I kinda went with the ride of the house. I don't know how to explain that," she said. "It threw me down threw stuff on me and stuff past me.... It's a lot of smashing and very loud noise."

Mackie yelled out for her son, Ryley, who was in the next room.

"And I climbed over the stove to get to him to see him to feel him, to see that, oh my God, he's okay."

Mackie's neighbours had to break through the patio doors to get her and her son out of the house.

She says the home was slanted on an angle and had moved about 20 metres off its foundation.

Community seeks donations

Mackie says her family's dog and cat died in the slide, but somehow she and her son made it out with only minor injuries. Her husband was out of town at the time.

"[It's] a miracle we're alive," she said.

Days later, she's still a bit shaken up and the family is looking for a new place to live.

However, people in Salmon Arm are rallying to help.

Her friend Teena Billey has started an online fundraising campaign and is accepting donations of household items for her friend.

"Anything from kitchens to thing in linens and bedding, we are definitely taking that in, for sure," Billey said. "They will lose all their possessions. It's not something [where] they will be able to salvage anything."

Billey says donations can be dropped off at the Salmon Arm Scouts Hall.

With files from Brady Strachan