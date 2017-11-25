Surrey, B.C., Realtor Tanpreet Kaur Athwal has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Amanpreet Kaur Bahia.

The young mother of three was found dead inside her Newton home in Surrey on Feb. 7, 2007.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury delivered the verdict in New Westminster on Saturday. Athwal was sentenced to life in prison.

Family of Amanpreet Kaur Bahia feels relieved after life sentence handed down to realtor convicted in the mother's murder today

10-year-old case

The case went unsolved for years, with police failing to make any significant headway in the investigation until 2011, when undercover police in Saskatchewan spoke to the "hitman" hired to kill Bahia.

In October 2016, a jury found the victim's husband, Baljinder Singh Bahia, guilty of first degree murder for planning her death using the hired hitman.

The judge sentenced Bahia's husband and the man he hired to carry out the brutal slaying, Eduard Viktorovitch Baranec, to life with no parole for 25 years.

The court heard that Athwal was suspected of having a romantic relationship with Bahia's husband, and that Baranec was a client of Athwal's.

With files from Tina Lovgreen and Meera Bains.