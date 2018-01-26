Skip to Main Content
Tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel overturns on Highway 3

Traffic on Highway 3 has been delayed east of Grand Forks, B.C., as crews work to clear the scene of an overturned tanker truck.

Amount of fuel spilled 'expected to be low;' highway reduced to single lane east of Grand Forks, B.C.

Jaimie Kehler · CBC News ·
The truck carrying fuel overturned Wednesday, but there was no major spill. (Emergency Management B.C.)

Traffic on Highway 3, east of Grand Forks, B.C., has been delayed after a tanker truck carrying fuel overturned Wednesday.

B.C. Spill Response says the truck was carrying 40,000 litres of diesel and gasoline when it overturned three kilometres east of Grand Forks. 

There was no major spill, but on Thursday, crews worked to pump fuel from the tanker truck into another trailer.

"The responsible person has submitted a safety plan to Transport Canada to address the emergency," said an online statement from Emergency Management B.C.

"The quantity of spilled material is still being determined but the amount of fuel spilled is expected to be low."

An environmental emergency response officer with the B.C. Ministry of Environment responded to the accident site, along with fire crews.

The highway had been closed in both directions, but was open to single-lane alternating traffic as of Thursday afternoon.

There is no indication of what may have caused the truck to overturn.

B.C. Spill Response said the tanker truck overturned on Highway 3, east of Grand Forks, B.C. (Drive B.C.)
