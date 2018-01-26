Tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel overturns on Highway 3

Traffic on Highway 3, east of Grand Forks, B.C., has been delayed after a tanker truck carrying fuel overturned Wednesday.

B.C. Spill Response says the truck was carrying 40,000 litres of diesel and gasoline when it overturned three kilometres east of Grand Forks.

There was no major spill, but on Thursday, crews worked to pump fuel from the tanker truck into another trailer.

"The responsible person has submitted a safety plan to Transport Canada to address the emergency," said an online statement from Emergency Management B.C.

"The quantity of spilled material is still being determined but the amount of fuel spilled is expected to be low."

An environmental emergency response officer with the B.C. Ministry of Environment responded to the accident site, along with fire crews.

The highway had been closed in both directions, but was open to single-lane alternating traffic as of Thursday afternoon.

There is no indication of what may have caused the truck to overturn.