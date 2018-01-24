After Tuesday's tsunami warning, many British Columbians are taking a closer look at whether they are prepared for a natural disaster and a key part of that involves talking to your neighbours, says an emergency planner.

Jackie Kloosterboer, an emergency planning coordinator with the City of Vancouver, said it's important for not just individuals but also communities to develop disaster plans.

"You've always got to start with the personal and family preparedness," she said. "But when you reach out into your neighbourhood, your strata or your co-op, there's a lot more that you can do as a group."

She runs free workshops about emergency preparedness for communities and businesses.

Simple things like having a list of everyone who lives in a building and a meeting spot can make a difference in an emergency situation, she told CBC host of The Early Edition Stephen Quinn.

"Everybody goes to the meeting place, you can check everybody off and know who has gotten out and who may not have," she said.

Mobility, language barriers

In her work responding to house and apartment fires, Kloosterboer said, she often sees cases where people struggle to evacuate a building.

"You have a young mom or dad at home with a couple of kids, walking down 12 or 14 flights of stairs — it's going to be difficult," she said. "Find out who may need assistance."

Language barriers can also be a problem during an emergency. Going over plans beforehand in a calmer situation can be life-saving.

"We have a lot of people who don't speak English as their first language so including them in the process is critical," she said.

After events like the 7.9 magnitude earthquake off Alaska and subsequent tsunami warning this week, there's always a spike in interest in emergency preparedness, she said.

"It just takes one champion to say 'Our building needs to get prepared," she said. "Especially in the city, we don't know who are neighbours are … It's really [about] knowing your community."

With files from The Early Edition.