Think Wayne's World but in East Vancouver and with accordions

Paul Anthony's Talent Time has run a vaudeville-style, old-school variety show in Vancouver for 10 years. This week, it is celebrating a decade of entertainment and hosting its last show.

"We've been going out of pocket for six months, and it's just not sustainable anymore," said Paul Anthony, the show's creator.

Talent Time lost funding for equipment and studio time after a change in broadcasting and licensing rules by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission last year.

Anthony said they had hoped a sponsor could be found in time and are now applying for funding through different avenues.

"We have a nice following and they don't want us to quit. We don't want to quit," he said. "We are not planning on staying away forever."

Although no more live shows are planned, Talent Time will be streaming old shows on Amazon Prime starting in roughly a month's time, Anthony told CBC Early Edition host Stephen Quinn.

Decade of evolution

Over the last decade, Talent Time has hosted everything from ukulele ensembles to octogenarian tap dancers and once, even actor Randy Quaid.

The show has evolved a lot since it first started, said Anthony.

"It started off a little bit more punk rock in the basement of the Biltmore, and I brought in these people that I find really interesting and endearing, and it just kind of moved more towards that," he said.

Ryan Beil, the show's co-host, says it's the immense variety of acts on the show that makes it so popular.

"It's a strange melange of worlds colliding," he said, "There is always something coming next. It keeps the energy at a nice clippy pace."

Their final show, a "polka party," will include comedians, a middle-aged teen pop sensation, a master from a Kung Fu school and live candy-making.

The 10-year-anniversary show will be held at the Rio Theatres on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

With files from The Early Edition.