Taleeb Noormohamed pulls out of mayoral race after experiencing 'sudden cardiac event'
'My health must come first'
Taleeb Noormohamed has pulled out of the mayoral race citing health concerns, just over a week after he announced his bid to become Vision Vancouver's candidate.
"Yesterday, I was hospitalized following a sudden cardiac event. Doctors have advised me that rest, monitoring, and follow-up are required. I will be taking their advice," he wrote on Facebook.
"While I am passionately committed to this race and to the type of city we can be, my health must come first."
Noormohamed is a tech enterpreneur who was involved in organizing the 2010 Winter Olympics and previously ran for the federal Liberals.
In a statement, the Vision Vancouver Board of Directors thanked Noormohamed for his contributions.
"While this is disappointing news, the Vision Vancouver Board of Directors deeply respects Taleeb's personal decision and wishes him a fast recovery and ongoing good health. Decisions like this are never easy," it read in part.
Vancouver voters will go to the polls Oct. 20, 2018.