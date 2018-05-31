Taleeb Noormohamed pulls out of mayoral race after experiencing 'sudden cardiac event'

Taleeb Noormohamed has pulled out of the mayoral race citing health concerns, just over a week after he announced his bid to become Vision Vancouver's candidate.

"Yesterday, I was hospitalized following a sudden cardiac event. Doctors have advised me that rest, monitoring, and follow-up are required. I will be taking their advice," he wrote on Facebook.

"While I am passionately committed to this race and to the type of city we can be, my health must come first."

Noormohamed is a tech enterpreneur who was involved in organizing the 2010 Winter Olympics and previously ran for the federal Liberals.

In a statement, the Vision Vancouver Board of Directors thanked Noormohamed for his contributions.

"While this is disappointing news, the Vision Vancouver Board of Directors deeply respects Taleeb's personal decision and wishes him a fast recovery and ongoing good health. Decisions like this are never easy," it read in part.

Vancouver voters will go to the polls Oct. 20, 2018.