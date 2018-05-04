Taekwondo coach previously based in B.C. accused of sexual offences against student

B.C. RCMP are asking former students of a taekwondo instructor to come forward after he was arrested and charged by the Toronto Police Service.

Shin Wook Lim, 44, of Woodbridge, Ont., has been charged with 13 sexual offences against a child between 2015 and 2017. He was the child's taekwondo coach.

According to a release from B.C. RCMP, prior to 2013 Lim resided in B.C., where he operated taekwondo training schools.

"If you, or someone you know have been a victim of a crime involving Lim, please report to the police in your jurisdiction," the release reads in part.

Taekwondo Canada responds

In a statement, Taekwondo Canada said they are "aware of criminal charges laid against a Toronto-based coach who has recently worked with Team Canada Taekwondo athletes."

"Taekwondo Canada does not tolerate sexual abuse or misconduct, and guarantees that Taekwondo Canada will deal with this extremely serious issue with one very clear goal — protecting our athletes and the integrity of our sport," the statement read in part.

The organization said the coach will be suspended from any assignments until the legal process has concluded, and that it will co-operate with the authorities in their investigation.