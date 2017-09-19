Searching for work while learning English and settling into a new life in Canada can be a tall order.

Settlement agencies are doing what they can to help the hundreds of Syrians who have come to Victoria, B.C., to find employment.

But grassroots efforts are also making a difference.

In one case, a network of volunteers is helping some Syrian women get started with a cleaning business.

There's no shortage of challenges, such as difficulties with finding child care and navigating an unfamiliar city on transit.

But there's also no shortage of determination.

The CBC's Megan Thomas produced this radio documentary on their story: