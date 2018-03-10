Daylight Saving Time for most of British Columbia begins at 3 a.m. Sunday.

That means residents should turn their clocks ahead one hour when they go to bed on Saturday.

The change, which runs until November means people lose one hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of daylight in the evenings.

Officials also say that the time switch is a good opportunity to test, clean and check smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly.

Rest up and be ready to spring forward as we lose an hour of sleep this Saturday for the start of #DaylightSavings time in B.C. pic.twitter.com/UFwpM4VDIY — @icbc

Meanwhile, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says studies show that springing ahead by one hour can be disruptive for sleep cycles.

It's asking people to get proper rest before the morning commute on Monday as a lack of rest can result in poorer concentration and alertness behind the wheel.

B.C. Premier John Horgan had hinted that he may look at changing Daylight Saving Time, but the province says there are no plans for that now.

The Peace River Regional District and the town of Creston do not observe Daylight Saving Time in B.C